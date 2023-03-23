Manchester United (MANU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.
Manchester United Price Performance
MANU stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 326,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manchester United
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
Featured Stories
