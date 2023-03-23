Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $25.62

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.85. Manchester United shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 378,234 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

About Manchester United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.