Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $25.62

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $24.85. Manchester United shares last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 378,234 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MANU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Manchester United Stock Down 6.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Trading of Manchester United
About Manchester United
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
