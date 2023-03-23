Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

NYSE:MPC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

