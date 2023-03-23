Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lowered by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,778,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,147,464. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.00, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

