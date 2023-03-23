MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $113.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

