MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 645,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,607,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $34,073,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,955,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,517,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,733,000.

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.