MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 645,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,607,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
MasterBrand Trading Down 4.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
