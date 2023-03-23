Mayport LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mayport LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 630,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,656. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

