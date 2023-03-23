Mayport LLC Sells 4,990 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mayport LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.42. The stock had a trading volume of 652,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,183. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

