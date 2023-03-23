MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,031 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.5% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after buying an additional 2,806,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,816,000 after buying an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,613 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.