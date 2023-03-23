MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $364.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

