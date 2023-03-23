MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $65,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports Profile

GENI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. 363,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

