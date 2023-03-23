MBE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.90. 1,035,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,491. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $126.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

