McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MKC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $72.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $148,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

