Mears Group (LON:MER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.38) target price on the stock.

Mears Group Stock Performance

LON:MER opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.15 million, a P/E ratio of 982.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 178.50 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.59.

Mears Group Company Profile

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

