Mercari (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Shares Up 3.2%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27. 2,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Mercari Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a marketplace to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Shintaro Yamada and Hiroshi Tomishima on February 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

