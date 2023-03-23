Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.37

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 183643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $623.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $590,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.