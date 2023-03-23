Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.52 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.