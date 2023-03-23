Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

META opened at $199.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

