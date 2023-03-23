Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 24th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

NYSEMKT:MTA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 184,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter worth $468,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter worth $218,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

