MetaMUI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.33 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $72.33 million and $105,304.48 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00361654 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,438.25 or 0.26286245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010267 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.