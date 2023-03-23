Metropolis Capital Ltd Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 6.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $137,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

