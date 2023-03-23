Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $489,354,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

MU traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,750,319. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.39. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

