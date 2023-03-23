Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.30.

Shares of MSFT opened at $272.29 on Monday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.71.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,545 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,745 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

