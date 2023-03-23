Mir Farhan Ali Khan Sells 401 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25.

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$108.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$121.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.09. goeasy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$95.00 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 7.4554725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

