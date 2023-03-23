Miroslav Wicha Acquires 24,386 Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAIGet Rating) Director Miroslav Wicha bought 24,386 shares of Haivision Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$82,424.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.46. The company has a market cap of C$122.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.76. Haivision Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$2.11 and a one year high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.90 million during the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.0242818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

