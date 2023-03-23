MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.47

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.47 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($4.80). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 391 ($4.80), with a volume of 32,909 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLE. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.88) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.77) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 429.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.17. The company has a market cap of £230.44 million, a PE ratio of 860.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MJ Gleeson Cuts Dividend

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,695.65%.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

