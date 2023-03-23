Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQW) & Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Head to Head Survey

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQW – Get Rating) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Omnicom Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $4.24 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.26 $1.32 billion $6.37 13.96

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 2 5 4 0 2.18

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $97.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 9.21% 41.20% 5.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Omnicom Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Omnicom Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. It develops advertising and marketing technology focuses on the creation, automation, and maintenance of an advertising technology operating system (ATOS). The company's ATOS platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their connected TV, computer, or mobile devices. Its ATOS platform gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them in a meaningful way by using ads in image and video formats. The company also offers mobile advertising technology solutions for data collection and analysis; and actionable data for marketers, researchers, and application publishers through an automated platform. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

