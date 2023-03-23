Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.45

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and traded as high as $115.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $111.20, with a volume of 336 shares.

Monarch Cement Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction, which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

