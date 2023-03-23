Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $236.47 million and $7.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00061997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018324 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 603,876,360 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

