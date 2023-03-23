MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.76% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

