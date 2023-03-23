MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading 9.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shot up 9.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.25. 111,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 185,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Specifically, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $13,916,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

