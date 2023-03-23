Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

EDD opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

