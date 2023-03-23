Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
EDD opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
