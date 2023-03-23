Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $814.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $739.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.19. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Insider Activity at Movado Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Movado Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

See Also

