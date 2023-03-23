M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

Shares of MTB opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

