My DeFi Pet Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $644,500.14 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.01173022 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009441 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.01 or 0.01527364 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020263 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,240 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

