National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.0 %

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$104.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$94.60. The stock has a market cap of C$32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.95.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

