Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.35 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $13,677.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 70.8% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00158129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00041830 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,759,559 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

