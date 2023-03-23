Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NAVI stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Insider Transactions at Navient

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 35.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.