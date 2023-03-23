Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.60 and last traded at $119.12. Approximately 5,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

