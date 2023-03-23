Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Trading Up 0.8%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.60 and last traded at $119.12. Approximately 5,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.86.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGF)
