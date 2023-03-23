Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 8.9 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $26.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.66 and a 200 day moving average of $294.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.