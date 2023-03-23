Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 7.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $316.99 and last traded at $316.35. Approximately 2,957,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,625,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

Netflix Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $333.66 and its 200 day moving average is $294.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

