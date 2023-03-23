New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Mountain Finance worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.03.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,400 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $62,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,848.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Kline acquired 8,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,342.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 324,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.22% of the company's stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Further Reading

