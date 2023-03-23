NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 11.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 752,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 619,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
NextDecade Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.