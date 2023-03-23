NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading Up 11.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 752,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 619,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

NextDecade Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 140,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextDecade by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,500,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.