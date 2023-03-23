NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $61.44 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.90.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

