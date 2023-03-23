NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.31

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.87. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 44,063 shares changing hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightHawk Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $802,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About NightHawk Biosciences

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

