Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 4.1% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $443.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $458.03 and a 200-day moving average of $493.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

