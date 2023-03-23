Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $443.60 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

