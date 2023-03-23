Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Head to Head Review

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -410.76% -63.06% -34.17% Novavax -33.20% N/A -26.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.6% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cellectis and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 4 0 2.60 Novavax 2 2 2 0 2.00

Cellectis presently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 483.09%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,122.61%. Given Novavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Cellectis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $25.73 million 4.23 -$106.14 million ($2.34) -0.84 Novavax $1.98 billion 0.25 -$657.94 million ($8.40) -0.69

Cellectis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cellectis beats Novavax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

