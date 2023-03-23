Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Cut by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,645,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NVO opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $149.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

