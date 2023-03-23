NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NRG stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

